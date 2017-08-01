Winter Storm Moves Into The Atlantic, Leaving Behind Bitter Cold

(AP) — The big winter storm that iced roads and brought heavy snow to much of the eastern half of the country is pulling out into the Atlantic Ocean, leaving behind bitterly cold temperatures. The Northeast’s first big snowstorm of the year dumped more than a foot of snow in areas of southern New England after leaving a glaze of ice and snow across the South. Three deaths have been blamed on the storm in Virginia, Georgia and Kentucky.

Officials point to icy roads. The National Weather Service said 19.5 inches of snow fell on East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, about 30 miles south of Boston. Meanwhile, temperatures are unusually warm on the West Coast and forecasters are warning about possible mudslides as heavy rain falls on mountainsides full of snow.