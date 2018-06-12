Home TEXAS Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Oklahoma, Texas
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Oklahoma, Texas
TEXAS
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Oklahoma, Texas

WINTER WEATHER SNOW ICE ROAD
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Oklahoma, Texas

(AP) – A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle as snow and freezing rain head toward the region.  The winter storm watch is in effect through Saturday night.

In Oklahoma, forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible along the Interstate 40 corridor. Some areas could see ice accumulations of about three-tenths of an inch, would could cause power outages and tree damage.

In Texas, forecasters say some parts of the Panhandle could see up to 6 inches of snow through Saturday.  The National Weather Service also predicts several inches of snow in northern Arkansas along with heavy rainfall in the southern part of the state during the weekend.

