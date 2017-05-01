Home NATIONAL Winter Storm Watches Issued As Wintry Mix Threatens South
Winter Storm Watches Issued As Wintry Mix Threatens South
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Winter Storm Watches Issued As Wintry Mix Threatens South

0
0
severe-winter-weather
now viewing

Winter Storm Watches Issued As Wintry Mix Threatens South

board-member-carl-paladino
now playing

School Board Votes To Hire Lawyer To Remove Trump Supporter

mercedes-benz-air-bag-recall
now playing

Mercedes Recalls About 48K SUVs To Fix Air Bag Sensor

peanuts
now playing

Giving Peanut-Based Foods To Babies Early Prevents Allergies

oil-platform-gulf-of-mexico-no-pollution-reported
now playing

No Pollution Reported From Gulf Platform Fire

chicago-video-torture-facebook-video-pic
now playing

Police: Race Not Motive Behind Video Attack

dylann-roof-trial-begins
now playing

UPDATE: Jurors Return For Church Shooting Sentencing

ani-amri-pledges-allegiance-to-isis-video-thumbnail
now playing

Berlin Attacker Amri Used 14 Different Identities

car-bomb-syria
now playing

Syrian State TV: Car Bomb Kills 9 In Government-Held Town

donald-trump-twitter
now playing

Trump To GOP, Dems: Start Writing New Health Care Law

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Says He's Only Quoting Assange

(AP) — Winter storm watches cover parts of Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas ahead of a storm system that threatens to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow to the South.  Forecasters say the storm system expected to move into the region on Friday could slicken streets and highways from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas.  Even parts of the deep South — including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — are bracing for sleet or snow.

Snow also is also possible in Atlanta, where snow and ice have jammed freeways in past storms. The National Weather Service projects that 2 inches of snow could fall in Atlanta, with slightly higher amounts in some suburbs.  Forecasters say they don’t expect the worst of the wintry weather to strike metro Atlanta until after schools dismiss Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Marijuana Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump Inauguration
  2. Official Says Obama Has Intel Report On Hacking
  3. Top US Intelligence Officials To Testify On Russian Hacking
  4. Body Of Boy, 5, And Father Recovered From East Texas Lake
Related Posts
board-member-carl-paladino

School Board Votes To Hire Lawyer To Remove Trump Supporter

jsalinas 0
mercedes-benz-air-bag-recall

Mercedes Recalls About 48K SUVs To Fix Air Bag Sensor

jsalinas 0
peanuts

Giving Peanut-Based Foods To Babies Early Prevents Allergies

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video