Wintry Weather Interrupts Schools In US

(AP) – About a dozen school districts in New Jersey and districts in Connecticut have decided to send students home early as rain, sleet and snow pebble the East Coast.

Hundreds of schools in the central U.S. closed Thursday morning, with as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) blanketing the St. Louis area by the early afternoon.  In Indianapolis, the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning. The state’s largest school district, Indianapolis Public Schools, closed classes citing “dangerously slick road conditions.”

Forecasters were predicting up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in parts of southern New England, beginning in the mid-afternoon Thursday.  The University of Connecticut canceled all classes starting at 3:30 p.m. or later at its main campus, satellite campuses and law school. UConn Health was to remain open.

