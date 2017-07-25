Home NATIONAL Wisconsin Retail Tech Company Offers To Microchip Its Staff
Wisconsin Retail Tech Company Offers To Microchip Its Staff
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Wisconsin Retail Tech Company Offers To Microchip Its Staff

0
0
microchip.jpg.size.custom.crop.1086×721
now viewing

Wisconsin Retail Tech Company Offers To Microchip Its Staff

Housing-Bubble
now playing

US Home Prices Reach Record High For 6th Straight Month

22496016_1500901723.8674
now playing

Snopes Launches Online Fundraiser Amid Legal Battle

Jerry Brown
now playing

California Governor To Extend Climate Change Bill 10 Years

800x-1 (1)
now playing

Tractor-Trailer Survivor Says Truck Had No Ventilation

Israel Palesinians
now playing

Ambassador To Israel Says US Helped Solve Crisis

e2f598745d4d454dab15b3f1d3ddd2f9
now playing

Smugglers Offer Crammed Big Rigs As 'VIP Treatment' To US

WireAP_a6a927af23624f3888b52599440cbd1e_12x5_992
now playing

McCain's Return, Heavy With Drama For 'Obamacare' Repeal

44fb2e40-3115-4331-92dc-ce1e0a534cc1-large16x9_AP17205735324766
now playing

GOP Sets Senate Health Care Vote Buoyed By McCain Return

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Senate OKs School Vouchers Amid House Opposition

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified

(AP) – A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand.

Three Square Market, also known as 32M, says it expects about 50 employees to take advantage of the technology. The chips are the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger.

32M provides technology for the self-serve break room market. CEO Todd Westby says in a statement that he expects the chip technology to eventually be used in air travel, public transit and retail.

The River Falls-based company is partnering with BioHax International, of Sweden, which according to Three Square Market already has chipped many of its employees.

Related posts:

  1. Taliban Claim Responsibility For Kabul Bombing
  2. Kushner Calls Russia Meeting ‘Waste Of Time’
  3. Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13
  4. Tractor-Trailer Survivor Says Truck Had No Ventilation
Related Posts
Housing-Bubble

US Home Prices Reach Record High For 6th Straight Month

Roxanne Garcia 0
22496016_1500901723.8674

Snopes Launches Online Fundraiser Amid Legal Battle

Roxanne Garcia 0
Jerry Brown

California Governor To Extend Climate Change Bill 10 Years

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video