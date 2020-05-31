With Cheap Gasoline Scarce, Venezuelans Can Buy At A Premium

A worker wearing a face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic waits while a tanker truck supplies gasoline to a state oil company gas station in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 31, 2020. After decades of being the cheapest gasoline in the world, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro indicates that as of next Monday a new pricing scheme will be imposed on some 200 stations. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

(AP) – President Nicolás Maduro says that starting Monday Venezuelans will be able to buy gasoline at international market prices. This move marks a historic change for the socialist country famous for having the world’s cheapest fuel.

Across the nation, 200 filling stations will allow drivers to fuel up for the equivalent of 50 cents a liter, or $1.90 a gallon. Venezuelans will also be able to buy a limited amount of subsidized gasoline each month, paying the equivalent to less than a penny a gallon.

Maduro is asking for support in the transition at a time of deep fuel scarcities, adding that a transition is necessary.