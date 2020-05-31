With Cheap Gasoline Scarce, Venezuelans Can Buy At A Premium

(AP) – President Nicolás Maduro says that starting Monday Venezuelans will be able to buy gasoline at international market prices. This move marks a historic change for the socialist country famous for having the world’s cheapest fuel.
Across the nation, 200 filling stations will allow drivers to fuel up for the equivalent of 50 cents a liter, or $1.90 a gallon. Venezuelans will also be able to buy a limited amount of subsidized gasoline each month, paying the equivalent to less than a penny a gallon.
Maduro is asking for support in the transition at a time of deep fuel scarcities, adding that a transition is necessary.