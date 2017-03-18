Home NATIONAL With Friends Like These: Trump Struggles To Win Over GOP
(AP) – Republicans on Capitol Hill have a lot to say about their new president.

They say Donald Trump’s proposed budget is “draconian, careless and counterproductive” and call the health care plan a bailout that won’t pass. They also dismiss as “inexplicable” his administration’s suggestion that President Barack Obama used London’s spy agency for surveillance.

Less than two months into his administration, Republicans are emerging as one of the biggest obstacles to Trump’s young administration, endangering his early efforts to pass his agenda and make good on some of his biggest campaign promises.

Republicans are divided over the health care plan, and several are resisting his push to use tax dollars to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. And Republicans are largely rejecting his first budget.

