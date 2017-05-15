Home WORLD With Merkel And PM, France’s New President Wastes No Time
With Merkel And PM, France’s New President Wastes No Time
WORLD
0

With Merkel And PM, France’s New President Wastes No Time

0
0
image (6)
now viewing

With Merkel And PM, France’s New President Wastes No Time

erogen-reu
now playing

As Erdogan Visits Trump, Much Friction Between US And Turkey

Travel_Ban_Lawsuits_80568.jpg-1b5cd
now playing

Another Appeals Court To Weigh Trump's Revised Travel Ban

media_d9bd647cbb1a4579890d9f7349a04402-DMID1-5aqw4l36j-640×360
now playing

Lawmakers Urge Trump To Avoid Picking A Partisan For FBI Job

image (5)
now playing

Log In, Look Out: Cyber Chaos Spreads With Workweek's Start

1494714302_10021681+North+Korea+Assassination+Plot
now playing

North Korea: New Long-Range Missile Can Carry Heavy Nuke

hit-and-run-dui-checkpoint–3
now playing

Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Still Sought

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Alcohol Possibly A Factor In Deadly 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

simon vega jr little graceland-1
now playing

Creator Of 'Little Graceland' Dies

UTRGV
now playing

Top Temple University Official To Lead UT-RGV Medical School

OIJ
now playing

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

(AP) – On his first full day in office, France’s freshly inaugurated President Emmanuel Macron is expected to move quickly Monday on fronts foreign and domestic, meeting in Berlin with Chancellor Angela Merkel and possibly unveiling his choice of prime minister.
Among names being bandied around for the top job in Macron’s first government, speculation is mostly centering on Edouard Philippe. The 46-year-old lawmaker, largely unknown to voters, is a member of the mainstream-right Republicans party. His appointment would be seen as an effort by the centrist Macron to build a majority in parliament by drawing in politicians from the right.
Macron’s trip to Berlin, his first as president, signals his intent to also move rapidly on campaign promises to revive support for the European Union by reforming and strengthening it.

Related posts:

  1. China’s Silk Road Forum Latest Effort To Boost Xi’s Stature
  2. As Erdogan Visits Trump, Much Friction Between US And Turkey
  3. Carlos Cardenas Named To Lead The Texas Medical Association
  4. After Comey Firing, Trump’s Frustrations Boiled Over
Related Posts
erogen-reu

As Erdogan Visits Trump, Much Friction Between US And Turkey

Zack Cantu 0
image (5)

Log In, Look Out: Cyber Chaos Spreads With Workweek’s Start

Zack Cantu 0
1494714302_10021681+North+Korea+Assassination+Plot

North Korea: New Long-Range Missile Can Carry Heavy Nuke

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video