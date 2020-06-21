With No Students, Small College Town Worries Over Future

What happens to a college town when the college students disappear? The small upstate New York city of Ithaca is finding out. Most of the almost 24,000 students at Cornell University and 6,200 more from Ithaca College effectively vanished in March when the pandemic struck, leaving behind struggling restaurants and shops. Cornell students spend an estimated $225 million annually. Locals still reeling from the outbreak and resulting exodus are wondering when — or if — things will get back to normal.