With Quirks And Restrictions, Many States Lift Lockdowns

Waiter Marcos Huerta, right, serves a grill of fajitas at El Tiempo Cantina Friday, May 1, 2020, in Houston. The restaurant reopened their dining room for table service, with limited capacity, Friday. Texas' stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses that have now opened. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — In the biggest one-day push yet to restart their economies amid the pandemic, more than a dozen U.S. states let restaurants, stores or other businesses reopen. The lifting of restrictions on Friday received a mixed response. In much of Colorado, people ventured out to get their hair cut and shop at stores, while only sparse crowds showed up at the newly reopened malls in Texas. Protesters in several states that are still locked down demanded they reopen. Meanwhile, the first drug shown to work against the coronavirus won emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration.