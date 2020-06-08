With Recovery Of Last Case, New Zealand Has Eradicated Virus

FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a man reacts as a medical staffer tests shoppers who volunteered at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday June 8, 2020 that the final person known to have contracted an infection had recovered. (AP Photo/Mark Baker,File)

(AP) — New Zealand appears to have eradicated the coronavirus for now after health officials said the last known infected person has recovered. The announcement was greeted with joy around the country and means the nation of 5 million will be among the first to welcome throngs of fans back into sports stadiums, allow large concerts and remove seating restrictions from flights. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident New Zealand had halted the spread of the virus, although she notes more cases were likely and her government was focusing on being prepared. Experts say some travelers will likely bring in infections. Border restrictions will be among the last lockdown measures still in place.