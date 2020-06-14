With The Search For 2 Kids At An End, A Community Mourns

FILE - This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Investigators returned Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to search the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of the two children who haven't been seen since last year. It's the second search of Chad Daybell's home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Ryan, 17, haven't been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the childrens' whereabouts. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

(AP) – The discovery of two bodies on a rural Idaho property this week has marked a tragic break in a long-running and bizarre case involving two missing children and their mother’s doomsday beliefs. It also marked a new chapter of heartbreak for the tight-knit Idaho community where the kids briefly lived, with vigils planned and memorials springing up alongside the property.

Relatives of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan say the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property belong to the kids. Their mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, is facing child abandonment charges, and her new husband is charged with destroying or hiding human remains.