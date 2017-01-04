Witness Account Highlights Dangers Of Texting While Driving

(AP) – A witness says the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church minibus in rural Texas, killing 13 people, acknowledged he had been texting while driving.

The development highlights the dangers of sending messages on smartphones while behind the wheel.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein wouldn’t comment Friday on whether texting might have played a role in Wednesday’s collision on a two-lane road about 75 miles west (120 km) of San Antonio, near the town of Concan. But officials have said the truck driver appeared to have crossed the center line.

Jennifer Morrison, who’s in charge of the team from the National Transportation Safety Board, would only say distracted driving will be among the issues investigated.

The witness talked to The Associated Press on Friday.