Witness Account Highlights Dangers Of Texting While Driving
Witness Account Highlights Dangers Of Texting While Driving

Witness Account Highlights Dangers Of Texting While Driving

Ex-South Texas City Manager Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI

Kindergarten Teacher Arrested After Gun Found In Classroom

Son Of Mexican Mariachi Singer Arrested At Border

3 Arrested In Atlanta Fire Underneath Interstate Bridge

Once-Booming Gun Industry Now Recalibrating Under Trump

Hands Raised, Trump Aides Rush To Try To Testify On Russia

Trump, Big And Brash Like His Hometown, Now Avoids NYC

Witness: Driver Admitted Texting While Driving

White House Says "reality" Changing With Regard To Syria

16 States, DC Urge Court To Continue To Block Travel Ban

(AP) – A witness says the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church minibus in rural Texas, killing 13 people, acknowledged he had been texting while driving.

The development highlights the dangers of sending messages on smartphones while behind the wheel.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Conrad Hein wouldn’t comment Friday on whether texting might have played a role in Wednesday’s collision on a two-lane road about 75 miles west (120 km) of San Antonio, near the town of Concan. But officials have said the truck driver appeared to have crossed the center line.

Jennifer Morrison, who’s in charge of the team from the National Transportation Safety Board, would only say distracted driving will be among the issues investigated.

The witness talked to The Associated Press on Friday.

