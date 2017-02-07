Witness At Fatal San Antonio Police Shooting Arrested

(AP) – San Antonio police say a man who was with a gunman when he fatally shot one police officer and wounded another last week has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Chief William McManus says 30-year-old William Lawson, who initially was considered a witness to the shootings and was released, was arrested Saturday on unrelated firearms and drug possession charges. The chief says police responding to a call about a suspicious person found Lawson with a .22-caliber pistol and heroin.

The arrest occurred in the same area where officers Miguel Moreno and Julio Cavazos were shot Thursday. Moreno died the following day. Cavazos remains hospitalized in intensive care. The gunman died in a shootout.