Witness Says Death Row Inmate’s Victim Was Killed By Her Fiancé

A former prison inmate says another man admitted to killing a woman whose murder put Rodney Reed on death row in 1998.

In an affidavit submitted on Wednesday, Arthur Snow Jr. claims Jimmy Fennell bragged about killing his 19-year-old fiancée Stacey Stites. The conversation reportedly took place in prison, where Fennell was doing ten years for kidnapping and raping a woman in 2007.

Reed is scheduled to be executed on November 20th. His lawyers say the evidence and new witnesses prove him innocent.