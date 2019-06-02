Witness Says He Came Face-To-Face With Gunman

Terry Inman, 61 stands in his Virginia Beach, Va., backyard, Sunday, June 2, 2019, after surviving an encounter with the alleged gunman at work. Inman told the shooter “DeWayne, stop what you’re doing. Stop it.....” He credits God for saving him. “He turned and looked straight at me, but he didnt see me. “ (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

Terry Inman, 61 stands in his Virginia Beach, Va., backyard, Sunday, June 2, 2019, after surviving an encounter with the alleged gunman at work. Inman told the shooter “DeWayne, stop what you’re doing. Stop it.....” He credits God for saving him. “He turned and looked straight at me, but he didnt see me. “ (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

(AP) – A Virginia Beach city employee who survived a deadly shooting at a government building says he was face-to-face with the gunman during the rampage and yelled at him to stop.

Account clerk Terry Inman recalls turning around and seeing DeWayne Craddock standing inside the building with a gun on Friday afternoon. Inman says he shouted at Craddock to stop. Both men worked in the city’s public utilities department.

Craddock turned toward Inman and looked straight at him but didn’t raise the gun or make any other gesture to indicate that he actually saw Inman or anyone else. After Craddock left the room, Inman and co-worker Ned Carlstrom heard gunshots again. They think that was when their friend and co-worker, Ryan Keith Cox, was killed. Eleven other people were also killed. Craddock died in the ensuing shootout with police.