Witness: Woman Screamed Child Thrown At Mall

(AP) – A witness says a woman screamed that her child was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Brian Johnson told WCCO-TV the woman was screaming, “Everybody pray, everybody pray. Oh my God, my baby, someone threw him over the edge.” Johnson says the woman was screaming that her child was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall. The child landed on the first floor on Friday morning.

Police say the child is 5 years old. The police chief says the child suffered “significant injuries” and was taken to a hospital. A suspect was arrested at the mall. Police don’t think there is any relationship between the man and the child or the child’s family. Authorities don’t know a motive.

(Photo courtesy of CBS)