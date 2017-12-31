Home WORLD Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt
Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt
WORLD
0

Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt

0
0
CAIRO EGYPT ATTACK
now viewing

Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt

NEW YORK NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE
now playing

Thousands In Times Square For New Year's Eve

MARIJUANA MONEY LEGALIZED MARIJUANA
now playing

Over 70 CA Shops Licensed To Sell Retail Pot

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now playing

Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Police: Man Admits To Killing Woman, Shooting Others

CARBON MONOXIDE
now playing

Carbon Monoxide Blamed For Deaths Of 3 Hunters

FIRE
now playing

Gas Leak Believed To Blame For Fatal Home Explosion

DENVER COLORADO SHOOTING OF DEPUTIES
now playing

Suspect Fired 100 Rounds In Ambush-Style Attack

15724328_G
now playing

Dallas Sues Over Program Run By Troubled School Bus Agency

636144557115569503–stockphoto-crime-scene-tape
now playing

Texas Man Found Dead In Padre Island Seashore Surf

image
now playing

'Make America Gay Again' Sign Greets Pence In Colorado

(AP) – Witnesses say the deadly attack outside a church in Egypt lasted up to 20 minutes and that it took another 10 minutes before police apprehended the assailant.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Sunday, two days after the attack claimed by the Islamic State group, they said residents and worshippers may have prevented a much deadlier assault.  The Friday attack targeted the Mar Mina church in Cairo’s southern Helwan suburb and a nearby, Christian-owned shop, killing at least nine people in total.

The witnesses say quick thinking by worshippers who closed the church’s iron gate and the brave action of a 53-year-old resident who pounced on the gunman as he tried to reload his automatic rifle may have saved dozens of lives.

Related posts:

  1. Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church
  2. Suspect Fired 100 Rounds In Ambush-Style Attack
Related Posts
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests

jsalinas 0
EGYPT

Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church

jsalinas 0
SAUDI ARABIA

A Year Of Historic Change In Saudi Arabia, With More To Come

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video