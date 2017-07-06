Home NATIONAL Woman Accused Of Leak Made Pro-Environment, Anti-Trump Posts
Woman Accused Of Leak Made Pro-Environment, Anti-Trump Posts
NATIONAL
0

Woman Accused Of Leak Made Pro-Environment, Anti-Trump Posts

0
0
Reality+winner+facebook
now viewing

Woman Accused Of Leak Made Pro-Environment, Anti-Trump Posts

Rollover Pass Development
now playing

Galveston County To Spend $1.7M For Rollover Pass Land

25TTMENTALHEALTH-jumbo
now playing

Harris County Wants Release Of Poor Inmates Halted

Qatar
now playing

Emirati Diplomat To AP: 'Nothing To Negotiate' With Qatar

CORRECTION France Denmark OECD
now playing

World Economy Seen Picking Up Political Uncertainty A Risk

Bill Cosby
now playing

Cosby Accuser To Resume Testimony In Sex Assault Trial

Mushir-Al-Masri1
now playing

Hamas Says Saudi Push To Isolate It Regrettable

GettyImages-692679214_1496830775383_9680544_ver1.0
now playing

Police Find Body In Thames; Likely 8th Victim

920×920 (3)
now playing

Senators To Ask About Trump Pushback On Russia Investigation

b8155b54c4cd49eabc0c5a1d3cb20242_original
now playing

Iran Says 2 Killed, 30 Wounded In Twin Attacks

texting and driving
now playing

Texas Governor Signs Texting-While-Driving Ban Into Law

(AP) – A Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter shared sometimes scathing opinions on President Donald Trump before her arrest.
Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old government contractor, remained locked up Tuesday on federal charges that she mailed a classified report to an online news outlet. The Justice Department announced her arrest Monday as The Intercept reported that it had obtained a classified report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election.
Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, says her daughter moved to Georgia after six years in the Air Force and “believes in always doing what’s right.”
On Facebook, Winner posted concerns about climate change and lamented that “people voted for a soulless ginger orangutan.”

Related posts:

  1. Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking
  2. Cities Push Back As Trump Aims To Cut Anti-Terrorism Funding
  3. Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba
  4. Register for your chance to win a Journey VIP package!
Related Posts
CORRECTION France Denmark OECD

World Economy Seen Picking Up Political Uncertainty A Risk

Roxanne Garcia 0
Bill Cosby

Cosby Accuser To Resume Testimony In Sex Assault Trial

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (3)

Senators To Ask About Trump Pushback On Russia Investigation

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video