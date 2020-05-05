Woman Arraigned In Killing Of Security Guard Over Virus Mask

This undated booking photo provided by the Genesee County prosecutor's office shows Sharmel Teague. State police are investigating whether a security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at a Flint, Mich., Family Dollar store was fatally shot because he refused to allow a customer to enter without wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. Teague, who is in custody, her husband Larry Teague, and her adult son Ramonyea Bishop, both fugitives, have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn. (Genesee County Prosecutor's Office via AP)

(AP) – A 45-year-old Michigan woman has appeared in court áin the fatal shooting of a store security guard who refused to allow her daughter inside because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

The Genesee County prosecutor’s office says Sharmel Teague was arraigned via video Tuesday in district court. Teague, her 44-year-old husband, Larry Teague, and her 23-year-old son, Ramonyea Bishop, face first-degree premeditated murder charges in Friday’s killing of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint. Larry Teague and Bishop have yet to be arrested and are believed to be on the run.