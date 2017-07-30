Home TEXAS Woman Arrested For Drunken Driving Takes Texas Trooper’s Car
Woman Arrested For Drunken Driving Takes Texas Trooper’s Car
TEXAS
0

Woman Arrested For Drunken Driving Takes Texas Trooper’s Car

0
0
DRUNK DRIVING TEST DWI TEST DRIVING AND DRINKING-2
now viewing

Woman Arrested For Drunken Driving Takes Texas Trooper’s Car

TRUCK STOP
now playing

Australia Airport Securitys Stay Heighted Over Terror Plot

920×920
now playing

Trump's New Chief Of Staff Takes Over A White House In Chaos

ASDY2VNBPZGIBJCOATWWZZRCPA
now playing

Kremlin Say US Political Will Needed To Fix Ties

transgender-soldier-fears-life-setback-after-trumps-tweet1 (1)
now playing

Transgender Soldier Fears Life Setback After Trump's Tweet

arrest made
now playing

MS-13 Member Wanted For 2 Texas Murders Arrested In Virginia

HOT AIR BALLOON MEMORIAL KYLE TEXAS
now playing

1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Hot Air Balloon Crash

WATER WELL
now playing

Man Rescues Grandson, 3, Who Fell Into Water Well

police20lights20generic
now playing

Man Charged With Slaying Of 16-Year-Old Girl

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Mystery Continues After Human Remains Found In Septic Tank

POLICE SHOOTING
now playing

Investigation Continues Into Palmview Officer-Involved Shooting

(AP) – A 31-year-old East Texas woman arrested for driving while intoxicated is in bigger trouble for driving off in a state trooper’s patrol car.  Madison County authorities say Bridget Cast, of Longview, was involved in a one-car accident Friday night near Normangee, was handcuffed and in the front seat of the trooper’s car when she managed to slip her arms from behind and drive away in the car while the trooper was outside. He jumped into a sheriff deputy’s car and they chased her about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers).

The trooper fired several shots at her. No one was hurt.  The incident remains under investigation.  Cast is jailed in Madison County on evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges, both state jail felonies, and driving while intoxicated.

Related posts:

  1. Cameron County Using Biometrics To Identify Jail Inmate
  2. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  3. No Bail Reduction In Crash Recorded On Instagram
  4. Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab
Related Posts
arrest made

MS-13 Member Wanted For 2 Texas Murders Arrested In Virginia

jsalinas 0
HOT AIR BALLOON MEMORIAL KYLE TEXAS

1-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Hot Air Balloon Crash

jsalinas 0
WATER WELL

Man Rescues Grandson, 3, Who Fell Into Water Well

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video