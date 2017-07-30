Woman Arrested For Drunken Driving Takes Texas Trooper’s Car

(AP) – A 31-year-old East Texas woman arrested for driving while intoxicated is in bigger trouble for driving off in a state trooper’s patrol car. Madison County authorities say Bridget Cast, of Longview, was involved in a one-car accident Friday night near Normangee, was handcuffed and in the front seat of the trooper’s car when she managed to slip her arms from behind and drive away in the car while the trooper was outside. He jumped into a sheriff deputy’s car and they chased her about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers).

The trooper fired several shots at her. No one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation. Cast is jailed in Madison County on evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges, both state jail felonies, and driving while intoxicated.