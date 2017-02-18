Home NATIONAL Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69
Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

0
0
Norma McCorvey,
now viewing

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

LIBYAN COAST IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

TURKISH AIRLINES
now playing

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

SpaceX8
now playing

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL
now playing

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

SELENA
now playing

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

VOTER-ID
now playing

Hundreds Of Texans May Have Voted Improperly

(AP) – Norma McCorvey, the “Jane Roe” at the center of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, has died. She was 69.  Journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey, says she died Saturday morning at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas.

Although McCorvey was the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade, she later became an anti-abortion activist.  She revealed her real name in the 1980s. She also said she had lied when she said her 1969 pregnancy that set Roe v. Wade in motion was the result of a rape. As the court case progressed, she gave birth and gave her daughter up for adoption.

Related posts:

  1. Woman Accused Of Abducting Woman Who Shamed Muslims
  2. The Latest: 1 Dead In Submerged Car In Victorville
  3. Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad
  4. Cities Ask Federal Judge To Keep Trump Travel Ban On Hold
Related Posts
SpaceX8

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

jsalinas 0
1487405874646

Outside Of Washington, Trump Slips Back Into Campaign Mode

Zack Cantu 0
SpaceX_Launch_36178

SpaceX Cancels Rocket Launch From NASA Moon Pad

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video