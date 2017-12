(McAllen, TX) — A woman is under arrest after she was caught re-entering the country from Mexico with a concealed load of meth.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say the 47-year-old Dallas woman was crossing the Hidalgo International Bridge on Saturday when she caught the attention of a K-9.

Agents searched her and found four packages of meth weighing almost seven pounds. The drugs are worth more than 136-thousand-dollars.