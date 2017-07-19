Home NATIONAL Woman Called 911 Twice Before Fatal Shooting
Woman Called 911 Twice Before Fatal Shooting
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Woman Called 911 Twice Before Fatal Shooting

0
0
damond-noor
now viewing

Woman Called 911 Twice Before Fatal Shooting

TRUMP
now playing

3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels

head-on collision
now playing

Head-On Collision Outside Houston Kills Brownsville Father And Son

POLICE BODY CAMS
now playing

Minnesota Shooting Shows Underuse Of Police Body Cameras

texas-state-capitol-2
now playing

Texas Senate Advances Bills Keeping Agencies Operating

DRUG DEALER CALLES TO REPORT COCAINE STOLEN
now playing

Self-Described Drug Dealer Calls 911, Reports Stolen Cocaine

French Woman Faces Prosecution In Iraq Over Alleged IS Links

MINNESOTTA SHOOTING OF AUSTRALIAN PRESS CONFERENECE
now playing

Lawyer Says Officer Ambush Worry Was Reasonable

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump Says Senate Needs To Work On Health Care

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Merkel Not Surprised By Putin-Trump Chat At G-20

TRUMP
now playing

Justices Allow Strict Enforcement Of Trump Refugee Ban

(AP) – An Australian woman who was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer that night called 911 twice to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

City officials on Wednesday released transcripts of the 911 calls that Justine Damond made Saturday night. Damond was killed by a responding officer after she approached their squad car when it finally arrived.

Damond made her first call at 11:27 p.m., when she said she heard a possible sexual assault. Damond told the dispatcher she wasn’t sure but thought a woman was in distress. She called back eight minutes later when no officers had arrived and told the dispatcher she was worried they had the gone to the wrong address.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

Related posts:

  1. Partner Fired Fatal Shot Moments After Loud Sound
  2. Lawyer Says Officer Ambush Worry Was Reasonable
  3. Self-Described Drug Dealer Calls 911, Reports Stolen Cocaine
  4. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
Related Posts
TRUMP

3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels

jsalinas 0
head-on collision

Head-On Collision Outside Houston Kills Brownsville Father And Son

jsalinas 0
POLICE BODY CAMS

Minnesota Shooting Shows Underuse Of Police Body Cameras

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video