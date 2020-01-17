Woman Charged For Taking Children To See Fugitive Father

A woman is in custody after authorities say she took her children to Mexico to be with their father, who is wanted by police in Texas. Twenty-eight year old Biridiana Saenz is accused of taking her four children across the border to see Johnnie Lee Carter despite a court order prohibiting Carter from seeing them.

Officials say Carter fled to Mexico following his arrest in 2018 for allegedly supergluing the eyes and mouth of one of his children when they were an infant. Saenz is facing a kidnapping charge.