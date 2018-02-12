Home TEXAS Woman Charged In Grisly Death Of Son, 5, Beheaded
(AP) – A Houston woman has been charged with capital murder in the grisly death of her 5-year-old son who prosecutors say was drowned and decapitated.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Lihui Liu was being held without bond Sunday. Online records did not list an attorney for Liu, who appeared before a judge Saturday night and faced another court appearance Monday.

Houston police on Friday night responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence. Authorities say the child’s father returned from work and found the boy’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and inside a trash can in the family’s garage. The victim’s head was also in the garbage can.

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive in the slaying of the boy, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

