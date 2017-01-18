Home NATIONAL Woman Charged In Infant Kidnapping Denied Bail
Woman Charged In Infant Kidnapping Denied Bail
(AP) – The woman charged with kidnapping a baby 18 years ago and raising the child as her own daughter, appeared briefly in court and was ordered to be held without bail.

Gloria Williams, who appeared in a Jacksonville courtroom Wednesday, is charged with kidnapping and other counts related to the 1998 abduction of Kamiyah Mobley, who was just eight hours old.  Mobley, who was living in Walterboro, South Carolina, under the name Alexis Manigo, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview that Williams “will always be mom.”  But Manigo also said she wanted to give her birthparents a chance, saying she owed them the opportunity to get to know her.

Manigo says she knows her life would have been different had she not been kidnapped.  She said discovering another family gives her more love.  No attorney has been listed for Williams.

