Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death
Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death

Klarissa Ramirez, 19. Photo courtesy of of the Odessa American
Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death

(AP) – A 19-year-old West Texas woman has been jailed and held on $250,000 bond on a capital murder charge for the death of her 3-month-old daughter.  Ector County sheriff’s authorities say Klarissa Ramirez has taken responsibility for the child’s fatal injuries.

Deputies were summoned to an Odessa hospital on April 16 after the unresponsive baby was brought for treatment. Sheriff’s officials say the child’s injuries – a fractured skull and fractured ribs – were consistent with abuse. The infant was transferred to a Lubbock hospital where she died. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Ramirez initially was arrested May 8 and charged with injury to a child. Sheriff’s officials say she told investigators she squeezed the child’s torso and hit her in the head with a dresser drawer.

