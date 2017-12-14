Home TEXAS Woman Charged With Injuring Son Who Had 323 Medical Visits
Woman Charged With Injuring Son Who Had 323 Medical Visits
TEXAS
0

Woman Charged With Injuring Son Who Had 323 Medical Visits

0
0
34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright
now viewing

Woman Charged With Injuring Son Who Had 323 Medical Visits

ATM CASH
now playing

For A Third Time In 3 Days, Men Rob Hotel ATMs

gasprices332
now playing

Texas, US Gasoline Prices Down Average 3 Cents Per Gallon

SEA TURTLES
now playing

Sea Turtles Shocked By Cold Returned To Gulf Of Mexico

OPIOID EPEDIMEC
now playing

Texas' Most Populous County Sues Opioid Manufacturers

DON WILLETE JUSTICE
now playing

'Tweeter Laureate' Texas Judge Confirmed For Federal Court

Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya
now playing

18-Year-Old Indicted On Charges Of Trying To Aid IS

920×920 (1)
now playing

South Korean President Moon In China On Visit To Repair Ties

920×920
now playing

Brexit Talks Due To Get Green Light To Move On To Trade

01812cb11f6d44c3b1ac4d1b2df427a8-780×551
now playing

Coroner: Accused Ky. Lawmaker's Death Apparently Suicide

ap-17269098404642-960×540
now playing

Bannon, Undeterred, Under Siege From GOP After Alabama Loss

(AP) – A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Christopher Bowen

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.  Child Protective Services says the child was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 major surgeries between 2009 and 2016.

CPS removed him from Bowen-Wright’s care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital where medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.  Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

Related posts:

  1. San Juan Man Charged In Woman’s Beating Death
  2. Officials: Son Kills 90-Year-Old Father, Then Self
  3. Brownsville Murder Suspect Now Charged With Child Pornography
  4. One Suspect Charged, Second On the Run In October Murder Of Mission Man
Related Posts
ATM CASH

For A Third Time In 3 Days, Men Rob Hotel ATMs

jsalinas 0
gasprices332

Texas, US Gasoline Prices Down Average 3 Cents Per Gallon

jsalinas 0
OPIOID EPEDIMEC

Texas’ Most Populous County Sues Opioid Manufacturers

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video