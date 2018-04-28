Home NATIONAL Woman Charged With Stealing Butterfly From Ohio Exhibit
Woman Charged With Stealing Butterfly From Ohio Exhibit
Woman Charged With Stealing Butterfly From Ohio Exhibit

(AP) – Police say a woman who stole a butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden exhibit has been arrested.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Springfield Township police on Friday arrested 36-year-old Jamie Revis, of Springfield Township. She’s charged with theft for stealing a blue morpho butterfly from Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati two weeks ago.

The theft was recorded by a surveillance camera, prompting police to seek the public’s help in finding the butterfly thief. Court documents say police used information from an Instagram account to arrest Revis.

Blue morpho butterflies are native to Central and South American rainforests and have life cycles lasting about 115 days.

It’s unclear whether the butterfly has been recovered.

Court records don’t indicate whether Revis has an attorney.

