Woman Convicted For Role In Online Dating Scam
TEXAS
Woman Convicted For Role In Online Dating Scam

ONLINE DATING
Woman Convicted For Role In Online Dating Scam

(AP) – A federal jury in Oklahoma City has convicted a Houston woman for her role in an online dating scam that conned victims out of millions of dollars.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2nDZ85q ) reports that 32-year-old Akunna Baiyina Ejiofor (ah-KOO’-nuh EJ’-uh-for) has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and 18 counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege Ejiofor and other co-conspirators participated in a “romance scheme” to defraud older, vulnerable women on dating websites. They say Ejiofor allegedly setup a fraudulent profile for the persona “Edward Peter Duffey,” a fictitious financial adviser from England and would pose as his daughter “Heather.”  During testimony, Ejiofor said she was unaware the scam was happening.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy told jurors that Ejiofor admitted to the FBI last year that she setup the fake dating profiles for the scam.

