Woman Dies After Being Attacked By A Pit Bull In Louisiana
Woman Dies After Being Attacked By A Pit Bull In Louisiana

Woman Dies After Being Attacked By A Pit Bull In Louisiana

(AP) – A woman was attacked and killed by a pit bull at a pet boarding facility in Louisiana.  A spokesman for the Ouachita (WAH-shih-taw) Parish Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Happy Hounds Hotel in West Monroe. Glenn Springfield says deputies dispatched found a severely injured woman who later died from her wounds.

On Wednesday, Springfield confirmed reports by multiple news outlets identifying the victim as Laura Williams Ray, of West Monroe. Springfield says he didn’t know whether the woman worked for the business or if she was visiting an animal being housed there.  A message left at the business Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.  The dog was released to Ouachita Parish Animal Control. Springfield didn’t know the animal’s status. The investigation is continuing.

