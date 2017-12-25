Home NATIONAL Woman Dies In Dog Attack
Woman Dies In Dog Attack
Woman Dies In Dog Attack

Woman Dies In Dog Attack

Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant

Second Woman Sues Houston For Rape Kit Testing Delay

Man Dies Retrieving Packages Left On Car Roof

Former Texas Congressman Says He Was Abused At Boys Ranch

Houston Convention Center Serves Christmas Meal After Harvey

3 Dead, 2 Critical After Vehicle Crash

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 2 Deputies Shot

United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat

Cities, Volunteers Clash Over Feeding Homeless In Public

Guatemala Says It Is Moving Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem

(Arjay, KY) — A southern Kentucky woman is dead and her husband injured after they were attacked by two dogs. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said the two were attacked by a pair of pit bulls Sunday morning in the Wiser Branch area.

Deputies called the attack on 66-year-old Lorraine Saylor and her husband “savage.” Saylor’s husband was able to shoot the dogs, killing one but the other ran into nearby woods. The dogs belong to a man being held in jail on domestic violence and other charges. He now faces a charge of harboring a vicious animal.

