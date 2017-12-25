Woman Dies In Dog Attack

(Arjay, KY) — A southern Kentucky woman is dead and her husband injured after they were attacked by two dogs. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said the two were attacked by a pair of pit bulls Sunday morning in the Wiser Branch area.

Deputies called the attack on 66-year-old Lorraine Saylor and her husband “savage.” Saylor’s husband was able to shoot the dogs, killing one but the other ran into nearby woods. The dogs belong to a man being held in jail on domestic violence and other charges. He now faces a charge of harboring a vicious animal.