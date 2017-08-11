Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

(Sterling, VA) — A Virginia woman was fired from her job after a photo of her giving a middle finger to President Trump’s motorcade went viral. Juli Briskman says the photo was taken by a journalist traveling with the President, near his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

Briskman was cycling by herself, when the presidential motorcade pulled up beside her, and she gave the President the bird. The photo quickly spread on social media, with comments like “she-ro” and #Her2020. When Briskman’s employer Akima LLC , which oversees government contracts, was made aware of the photo, she was fired. The company cited “obscene” content on her social media accounts as the reason for her dismissal, adding that the photo could hurt business.