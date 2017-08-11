Home NATIONAL Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade
Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade
NATIONAL
0

Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

0
0
Juli Briskman FLIPPED BIRD AT PRES TRUMP MOTORCADE
now viewing

Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

murder
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman's Death In McAllen

Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo
now playing

Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges

CHURCH SHOOTING CROSSES
now playing

Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

ROY HALLODAY
now playing

Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

kidnapping
now playing

Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

PHIL MURPHY NEW JERSEY NEW GOV
now playing

New Jersey's New Governor Thanks Supporters

Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council ANDREA JENKINS
now playing

Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council

RARE SKIN DISEASE GENE THERAPY
now playing

Boy With Rare Disease Gets Brand New Skin With Gene Therapy

(Sterling, VA) — A Virginia woman was fired from her job after a photo of her giving a middle finger to President Trump’s motorcade went viral. Juli Briskman says the photo was taken by a journalist traveling with the President, near his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

Briskman was cycling by herself, when the presidential motorcade pulled up beside her, and she gave the President the bird. The photo quickly spread on social media, with comments like “she-ro” and #Her2020. When Briskman’s employer Akima LLC , which oversees government contracts, was made aware of the photo, she was fired. The company cited “obscene” content on her social media accounts as the reason for her dismissal, adding that the photo could hurt business.

Related posts:

  1. Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council
  2. One Person In Custody In Woman’s Death In McAllen
  3. Man Arrested In Slaying Of Woman, Toddler
Related Posts
ROY HALLODAY

Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

jsalinas 0
PHIL MURPHY NEW JERSEY NEW GOV

New Jersey’s New Governor Thanks Supporters

jsalinas 0
Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council ANDREA JENKINS

Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video