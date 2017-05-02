Woman Found Chained In Van Said Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Her

(AP) – Authorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend.

The Albuquerque Journal (https://goo.gl/frkHYo ) reports a New Mexico State Police affidavit says the 28-year-old woman told police 31-year-old Jack William Morgan said he was going to take her to a cave to “brainwash her to be his wife.”

The woman was abducted Monday in Las Vegas and freed that night when the police stopped the van near Espanola.

Morgan, of Tarrant County, Texas, and a companion, 19-year-old Samuel Lee Brown of Phenix City, are jailed in Santa Fe on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.

Online court records don’t list defense lawyers who might comment on the allegations.