A woman found dead near Bentsen State Park south of Mission two Sundays ago has been identified as a Guatemalan national.

The body of 34-year-old Glenda Johana De Leon Molina had been found by Border Patrol agents checking a trail known to be used by undocumented immigrants. An autopsy has ruled heat exhaustion as the cause of her death. Molina’s family and the Guatemalan consulate have been notified of her death.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county sheriff’s dept.