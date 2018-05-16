Home NATIONAL Woman Jailed Without Bond After Attack On Child
Woman Jailed Without Bond After Attack On Child
NATIONAL
0

Woman Jailed Without Bond After Attack On Child

0
0
STABBING
now viewing

Woman Jailed Without Bond After Attack On Child

SCHOOL BUS GENERIC
now playing

More Child Sexual Abuse Charges Possible Against IDEA Bus Driver

FILE PHOTO – Margarita Zavala, lawyer and member of National Action Party (PAN), speaks during Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City
now playing

Independent Candidate, Ex-1st Lady Zavala Leaves Mexico Race

keyboard computer
now playing

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

TEXAS
now playing

Texas House Seeks To Curb Sexual Harassment In Legislature

DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN STORMY DANIELS
now playing

Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Man Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck In Weslaco

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Local Zika Grads To Be Recognized

atv on beach
now playing

ATV's, Off-Road Vehicles No Longer Allowed On Boca Chica

PALESTINIAN AND CYPRUS PROTESTING
now playing

Cypriots Protest Israel's Actions In Gaza

DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now playing

Trump: US Hasn't Been Notified About Threat To Cancel Summit

(AP) – A Tulsa woman remains jailed without bond Wednesday morning after authorities accused her of stabbing her eldest daughter and setting their home on fire.

Taheerah Ahmad

Taheerah Ahmad was arrested Tuesday afternoon after witnesses recognized her vehicle and called police. Authorities accuse her of attacking her 11-year-old daughter and fleeing with her 8-year-old daughter. The younger daughter, who authorities initially said was 7, was found safe.  Ahmad told police she became upset about two of her three girls reading a book.

The mother is being held on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with the intent to kill. Her 11-year-old daughter is in critical condition.  Video of the arrest shot by KOTV in Tulsa shows the 8-year-old playing in an SUV as officers led her mother away in handcuffs.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect’s Fourth Drunk Driving Arrest Claims Mercedes Mother’s Life
  2. 2 On Death Row For Killing Houston Police Lose Appeals
  3. Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff’s Drug Conspiracy Case
  4. No Bond For Valley Physician Charged In Massive Health Care Fraud Scheme
Related Posts
keyboard computer

Senate Approves Measure Protecting Net Neutrality

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP MICHAEL COHEN STORMY DANIELS

Footnote In Trump Report Lists Cohen Payment

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN

Trump: US Hasn’t Been Notified About Threat To Cancel Summit

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video