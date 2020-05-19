Woman Killed In ATV Accident Near San Juan

For the second time in three days, a Valley resident has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident. The DPS says three females were riding the ATV in an unincorporated area southeast of San Juan late Sunday when one of the passengers fell off. 25-year-old Jennifer Gutierrez suffered severe injuries and succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. Investigators are working to determine what factors contributed to the accident and if anyone was at fault.

The previous accident happened last Friday when a Weslaco-area woman was killed when she lost control of the ATV she was driving and it crashed into a drainage ditch.

***Photo Courtesy of The Monitor***