Authorities have identified the woman killed in a house fire in central McAllen as 51-year-old Irma Valdez.

Valdez was one of four people hospitalized after flames ripped through a home on the 22-hundred block of Date Palm Avenue, then quickly spread to two other homes early Tuesday morning. The three other victims, all children, were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Investigators continue to sift through the charred debris in their search for what sparked the blaze.