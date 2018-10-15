Home LOCAL Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna
Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna
Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna

Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna

A pickup truck driver is facing charges after colliding with a motorcycle in Donna, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man.

The collision occurred Saturday night at the intersection of East Business 83 and Victoria Road. The man and woman on the motorcycle were rushed to the hospital, where 50-year-old Arcelia Mendoza succumbed to her injuries. 48-year-old Mario Mendoza is expected to recover.

The driver of the pickup is jailed on charges of intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

