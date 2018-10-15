Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna

A pickup truck driver is facing charges after colliding with a motorcycle in Donna, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man.

The collision occurred Saturday night at the intersection of East Business 83 and Victoria Road. The man and woman on the motorcycle were rushed to the hospital, where 50-year-old Arcelia Mendoza succumbed to her injuries. 48-year-old Mario Mendoza is expected to recover.

The driver of the pickup is jailed on charges of intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.