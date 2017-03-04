Home NATIONAL Woman, Partner Indicted In Beating Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl
(AP) – Authorities say a woman and her partner have been indicted in Cleveland on aggravated murder charges in the beating death of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Tequila Crump and her 37-year-old partner, Ursula Owens, also face felonious assault and endangering children charges in the March death of Ta’Naejah McCloud. A judge on Monday continued the women’s $1 million bonds.

Authorities say Owens claimed Ta’Naejah had a seizure when she was taken to a hospital March 17. Doctors told police Ta’Naejah had severe head and brain trauma. She died four days later.  Owens’ 15-year-old son told WEWS-TV he saw the women repeatedly hitting the girl in the head and he tried to revive her.  A message was left for Crump’s attorney. Owens didn’t have an attorney yet.

