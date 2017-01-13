Home TEXAS Woman Pleads Guilty In $7.8 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
(AP) – The administrator of five Houston-area home health agencies has pleaded guilty for her role in a $7.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme.  Federal prosecutors say Idia Oriakhi and others obtained patients for her family’s home health agencies by paying kickbacks to patient recruiters and physicians for referring and certifying Medicaid patients for in-home attendant and community-based services that were medically unnecessary.  Authorities say this case marks the largest fraud case related to such services in Texas history.

During a court hearing Thursday in Houston, Oriakhi pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.  Prosecutors say Oriakhi acknowledged she and her family submitted more than $8.3 million in fraudulent claims to Medicaid and were paid more than $7.8 million.Oriakhi is to be sentenced April 20.

