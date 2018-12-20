Home TEXAS Woman Pleads Guilty To Military Insurance Kickback Scheme
Woman Pleads Guilty To Military Insurance Kickback Scheme
TEXAS
Woman Pleads Guilty To Military Insurance Kickback Scheme

(AP) — A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges over a military health insurance kickback scheme that generated more than $10 million in fraudulent prescriptions.
Cody Hiland, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said Wednesday that 41-year-old Jennifer Sorenson of McKinney, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute. Sorenson faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Sorenson is the seventh person to plead guilty in the scheme. Authorities say a Little Rock man who marketed drugs for a Mississippi compounding pharmacy paid recruiters like Sorenson to find beneficiaries of Tricare, the nation’s military insurance program. Tricare at the time paid up to tens of thousands of dollars per patient, per month for certain compounded drugs.

