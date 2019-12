Two men are being held by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office after allegedly kidnapping a woman from the Progreso port of entry.

Arrest reports indicate that Jesus Lugo and Brian Hernandez forced the unidentified victim into their car at gunpoint Wednesday night. She was driven to San Juan, where sheriff’s deputies and local police arrested both men.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and are each being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond.