Woman Rescued After Car Goes Down Steep Hill, Snags In Tree
Woman Rescued After Car Goes Down Steep Hill, Snags In Tree

CAR RUNS DOWN EMBANKMENT SNAGS ONTO TREE
Woman Rescued After Car Goes Down Steep Hill, Snags In Tree

Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate

McAllen Police Rescue Newborn Left Inside A Locked Car

One Arrested After Houston Hospital Shooting Report

School District Agrees To Remove Ten Commandments Monument

3rd Person Sentenced In Scalding Of Cat

Deputy: 3 Women, 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Mississippi

Rise In Premiums Exposed 2 Americas On Health Care

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell Fields Protesters' Questions

Fort Hood Soldier From Massachusetts Dies In Iraq

Crash Victim A Prominent US Bankruptcy Attorney

(AP) – Rescuers used ropes and a pulley to haul a woman to safety after her car went down a steep hill and snagged in a tree just above a Kentucky creek.  It happened Sunday afternoon in Clay County at a spot called Cotton Bend. WYMT-TV reports that officials say the woman’s car left the road and then went 150 feet down an embankment.

Manchester fire spokesman Billy Smith says the car was suspended above the water on a tree.  Smith says the woman was stable, but couldn’t get out of the car by her myself.  Firefighters used their rescue equipment to make a pulley system and lifted the woman to safety. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn’t immediately available. The news report did not identify her.

