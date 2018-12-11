Home TEXAS Woman Sentenced For Accidental Gunshot Incident
(AP) – A woman accused of accidentally firing a gunshot into the occupied apartment below her in Minot has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jillian Eldridge, of Keller, Texas, was cleaning her boyfriend’s handgun on April 9 when it fired. She told police she did not think it was loaded.  The bullet came within a few feet of the man in the apartment below.

The Minot Daily News reports he was shaken up but not injured.  If Eldridge successfully completes probation, a reckless endangerment charge will be dismissed.

