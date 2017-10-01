Home NATIONAL Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash
Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash
NATIONAL
0

Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash

0
0
alicia-chambers-okc-drive-into-crow-homecoming-parade
now viewing

Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash

2017-presidential-ignauguration
now playing

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson Decline Trump Invite

irs-internal-revenue-service
now playing

IRS To Delay Tax Refunds For Millions Of Low-Income Families

markeith-loyd
now playing

UPDATE: Reward Shooting Suspect Raised To $100,000

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Lawmaker: Intel Shows Former Gitmo Detainees Threaten US

retired-marine-gen-john-kelly
now playing

Kelly Says US Border Security Top Priority

city-of-mcallen
now playing

McAllen Among The Worst Metro Areas For Stem Employees

JAIL PRISON BARS SMALL GEN
now playing

Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder

debbie-reynolds-and-carrie-fisher
now playing

Debbie Reynolds' Death Certificate Confirms Stroke

jeff-sessions
now playing

Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking

police-badge-generic
now playing

Police: Austin Officer Fired After Breaking Into Home

(AP) – A woman charged with killing four people by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade has been sentenced to life in prison.  Adacia Chambers agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday before her jury trial was to begin.

Chambers was sentenced after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.  Prosecutors say Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into spectators ahead of Oklahoma State’s game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say her actions showed intent.

Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and suffered a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she had received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder
  2. Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident
  3. Emoji? Bunny? The Next Generation Monopoly Token? You Decide
  4. ZAK CANTU
Related Posts
2017-presidential-ignauguration

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson Decline Trump Invite

jsalinas 0
irs-internal-revenue-service

IRS To Delay Tax Refunds For Millions Of Low-Income Families

jsalinas 0
markeith-loyd

UPDATE: Reward Shooting Suspect Raised To $100,000

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video