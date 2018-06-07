Home TEXAS Woman Shoots Man Trying To Take SUV With Kids
Woman Shoots Man Trying To Take SUV With Kids
(AP) – Dallas police say a woman shot a man in the head who was trying to steal her sport utility vehicle with her two children inside.  Police say 36-year-old Ricky Wright got into the woman’s vehicle Wednesday night in a gas station parking lot. The woman jumped in the vehicle and told the suspect to stop. When he didn’t, she pulled a gun from her glove box and shot him once in the head. The vehicle then crashed into a pole.

Wright has been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.  Police say Wright was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, but that the woman and children weren’t injured.  No charges have been filed against the woman.

