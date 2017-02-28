Woman Shot In South McAllen, Husband Facing Charges

A man is facing several charges after his wife was shot in a south McAllen neighborhood last night. Police were called to a home near South 26th Lane and Wanda Avenue, where neighbors told officers the man had driven his wounded wife to the hospital. Under questioning, the man initially told officers he and his wife were shot at while driving near Ware Road and Business 83.

Under further questioning, the man acknowledged the shots were actually fired near 26th and Wanda. He was arrested, and is currently charged with making a false report and drug possession. Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of the shooting.