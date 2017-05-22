Woman Slain As Boyfriend Shoots At Another Man

(AP) – Dallas police say a 19-year-old man involved in a fight outside a club grabbed a gun from his vehicle, shot at his opponent and wound up killing his own girlfriend.

Authorities say 18-year-old Natalie Tavares died of her wounds early Sunday. Her boyfriend, Aldo Saucedo, now faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The fight that began inside the Tiger Cabaret Club reignited outside as Saudeco jumped into his vehicle, drove to the front of the place, was confronted and then opened fire. A second woman was wounded in the gunfire but authorities say her injuries aren’t life threatening.